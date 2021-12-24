Fill up vacant faculty posts: JU teachers' body writes to Guv, Edu min

kolkata: An association of Jadavpur University professors on Thursday wrote to Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Education minister Bratya Basu, requesting them to take immediate steps to fill up vacant posts of dean in arts and engineering faculties of the institute.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association also pointed out that absence of chancellor's nominees for Comparative Literature and Bengali departments is impeding academic activities.

"There is no permanent dean, either in the faculty of Arts or in the faculty of Engineering and Technology for a long time," JUTA said. "This seriously hampers various academic and administrative activities and functioning," the JUTA said in the letters, sent separately to Basu and Dhankhar, the chancellor of the institute. After the amendment of the Jadavpur University Act,1981 in 2011 and 2012, the Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, Law and Management was created and students have been admitted to various courses but the FISLM cannot award degrees as the university's statutes have still not been amended, JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Ray said.

This is likely to cause considerable difficulties for students admitted to various courses of study under this faculty. Such students may face problems with their degrees in future.