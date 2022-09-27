Fill up about 4,000 primary teachers' vacancies by Nov 11: HC to edu board

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to speed up the recruitment process of primary teachers. The High Court also directed the board to ensure that about four thousand vacant seats are filled up by November 11.



The order was passed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in a case related to primary recruitment. The next hearing of the case was scheduled on November 11.

Justice Gangopadhyay also stated that suitable candidates should be appointed on the basis of merit and qualifications.

According to reports, two recruitment processes were organised in the wake of 2014 TET. In 2016, 42,000 teachers were appointed.

In 2020, 16,500 teachers were appointed. While the candidates alleged that there were 3, 929 vacancies in different districts of the state.

Recently, the primary education board and the candidates met and they were able to find around four thousand vacancies.