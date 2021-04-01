Filing of nomination begins at S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Filing of nomination papers for contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in South Dinajpur started on Wednesday. Three Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) candidates for Balurghat, Kumarganj and Tapan assembly constituencies Ranojit Deb, Birendranath Mohanta and Kalicharan Ekka submitted their nomination papers to the District Magistrate and District Election Officer Nikhil Nirmal.



An official said the last date of filing nomination is April 7.

"Date of scrutiny is April 8. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is April 12," the official said.

The poll is slated for the region on April 26 and the counting day is on May 2. DM and DEO Nikhil Nirmal said there will be 65 women polling stations in South Dinajpur for the upcoming poll.

According to him, the women polling stations will be run by the women polling personnel only.

Apart from this, in South Dinajpur, there are a total 1,755 polling stations. Of which, 1,305 are main polling stations and 450 are auxiliary polling stations.

As many as 194 polling stations are situated in urban regions and 1561 in rural areas.

The polling stations are under144 sectors in the district.

In the district, there are 6 Assembly constituencies namely Balurghat (General), Kumarganj (General), Harirampur (General), Kushmandi (SC), Gangarampur (SC) and Tapan (ST).

According to a senior official there are a total of 12, 74,866 electors who will cast their votes in the poll.

"Among them, there are 6, 52,575 male voters, 6, 22,225 female voters and 66 transgender voters. The poll needs 8,424 polling personnel for both Balurghat and Gangarampur subdivisions," the official said.

Sources said there are three Distribution Centres/Receiving Centres and three Counting Venues for the district.