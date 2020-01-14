File to confer D.Litt to Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee cleared
Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar signed the file in connection with the Calcutta University Convocation.
The file was sent to him through the state Higher Education department along with the resolution of the varsity Senate that Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee will be conferred D.Litt at the annual Convocation of the varsity on January 28 this year.
Sources in the state Higher Education department said that a letter was sent to the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the university that the university is privileged to honour Banerjee and the Convocation date has been finalised only after consulting him about his availability on the scheduled date. So there is no point in holding any further discussion on the issue.
It may be mentioned that Dhankhar had expressed his desire to be present at the Senate meeting of the university but it was deferred.
