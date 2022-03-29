File FIR against those who vandalised public properties, says CM

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered strict action against those who vandalised public properties and resorted to hooliganism in the name of strike. "We support the issue behind the strike but we are not in favour of the bandh. Some people have resorted to hooliganism in the name of strike. For the convenience of people, buses worth lakhs of rupees operate. But, these public assets have been damaged. Those who have damaged such public properties will have to compensate," Banerjee said. The Chief Minister also directed FIR to be filed against those who had vandalized buses.



"Let's break it down for the big lecturers, the promise breakers, Jumlebaaz and the hate mongers… @BJP4India is showering thr care upon the people of India with BRAZEN REPEATED PRICE HIKES. In the name of good governance, all @PMOIndia has done is wreaked havoc in our lives," tweeted Abhishek Banerjee TMC national general-secretary. Slamming the Centre over hike in fuel prices, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—while addressing a rally in Siliguri—said the inflated cost of fuel was a return gift of Narendra Modi to the people of Uttar Pradesh, who voted for his party.

"In the past six days, prices of petrol, diesel and cooking (LPG) gas have increased five times. It is a return gift of Narendra Modi to the people of Uttar Pradesh who voted for his party. They should have reduced the prices but instead prices have gone up, adding to the inconvenience of common people," she said. "They have increased the prices of around 800 essential drugs. One has to spend extra money even to buy a basic tablet like Crocin (paracetamol)," she added.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and Trinamool Youth Congress supporters will organise a joint rally to protest against the hike in the prices of petroleum products, cooking gas and kerosene on Tuesday. Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh and Trinamool Chatra parishad president Trinangkur Bhattacharya will take part in the rally.

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Ghosh said the BJP had made the lives of common people miserable. "The prices of petroleum products are going up every day but the Prime Minister has not uttered a single word. Kerosene has gone beyond the reach of poor people," the party said, adding "it is most unfortunate that the price of medicines has skyrocketed and is going to affect the pocket of the middle class."

Meanwhile, normal life was disrupted at some places in the state in the wake of a two-day nationwide strike called by Central trade unions from Monday. Transport services were affected in a few districts as protesters blocked roads and halted train movement at some railway stations on the Howrah and Sealdah sections. Railway officials, however, said there were no reports of any major disruption so far. Operations at offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments were unaffected in most parts of the state. There were no reports of any significant disruptions in industrial productions in Haldia industrial town, ports and the IT sector.