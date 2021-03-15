Fighting polls from Nandigram as mark of respect to martyrs: Mamata

Kolkata: Paying a tribute to farmers who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that she is contesting from the Assembly constituency as a mark of respect to the martyrs to give a befitting reply to the "anti-Bengal forces".



"As a mark of respect and encouraged by my brothers and sisters of Nandigram, I am contesting #BengalElections2021 as @AITCofficialcandidate from this historic place. It is my great honour to be here and work along with members of Shaheed families against anti-Bengal forces," she tweeted stating the killing of farmers as "a dark chapter in the state's history".

On January 18, Banerjee had made the announcement that she wants to contest from Nandigram and filed her nomination at Haldia SDO office on March 10.

In the same breath she said that "farmers are our pride" and March 14 is observed as Krishak Divas every year.

In a tweet, Banerjee has stated: "On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at Nandigram. Many bodies could not be found. It was a dark chapter in the history of the State. Heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives."

"In memory of those who lost their lives in #Nandigram, we observe March 14 as #KrishakDibas every year and give away the #KrishakRatna awards," she further stated in the tweet adding that "farmers are our pride and our government is working for their all-round development".

Banerjee on Sunday also led a mammoth rally in wheel chair from Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road to Hazra paying tribute to martyrs who were killed in Nandigram.

Recollecting her fight for the rights of farmers against forcible acquisition of land at Nandigram to set up a chemical hub in 2006, the party supremo had earlier said: "Press was not allowed to enter Nandigram for seven to eight days after operation sunshine. Bodies of many were untraced. The then officer-in-charge was capturing photograph and CPI(M) backed goons were firing bullets. Even I was attacked. Petrol bombs were hurled at my car and I had entered Nandigram in a youth's motorbike," she said, adding that she will not accept any one else's claim that who had led the Nandigram movement as she is connected to the root of Nandigram.

It may be recalled that the peaceful movement against forceful acquisition of farmland by the then Left Front government had begun on January 7 in 2007 and it was on March 14 in the same year when 14 villagers were killed and several were injured turning it into a massacre.