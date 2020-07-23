Fight the disease, not the patient: Mamata

Kolkata: Expressing gratitude for the selfless work of frontline workers to check the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the fight should be against the disease and not the person who is suffering from the pandemic.



This comes when some reports of harassment of frontline workers, including a BDO and a health official have surfaced in the past few days on mere suspicion of them testing positive. In some areas, allegations of misbehaviour with COVID-19 patients have also been reported.

Without mentioning any specific incident, she said: "We have been together in the fight against all tough situations like COVID-19 and Super Cyclone Amphan that happened one after the other. Keep in mind that we have to fight against the disease and not the sufferer."

At least 2,291 people tested positive and 39 died due to the disease in the past 24 hours while 1,615 were released from hospitals after getting cured.

Besides fighting against COVID-19, the Mamata Banerjee government has also solved 93 percent of the total number of grievances submitted to the Chief Minister's Office. "The CMO had received 7.89 lakh grievances. Apart from only 54000, all have been resolved. I would request the concerned departments to solve the remaining as it will build confidence among people about the grievances cell," she said.

In connection with the COVID-19 situation, she further added: "Sometimes, we find infected persons are not allowed to enter their locality. I would like to state that any person can get infected with the disease at any point in time. I would request all to fight together and it is our duty to take steps for ensuring proper treatment of a person infected with the disease."

Appreciating the work of both the police and administrative workers in the fight against Coronavirus and imposing the lockdown measures, Banerjee said: "At least 35 WBCS officers and a large number of police personnel got infected with the disease while discharging their duty. Even doctors, nurses, Inspectors-in-Charge, constables and Home Guards too tested positive. I would like to salute them for their sacrifice for the well-being of society."

She once again urged people not to worry if they get infected with the disease as proper treatment on time can easily defeat COVID-19. "Those in serious condition should be immediately hospitalised. But people with mild symptoms can stay in home isolation and it is along these lines that the concept of 'Safe Homes' has been developed."

She also maintained: "COVID-19 has badly affected the economy. But we have to move on with a strong will. This fight is for our survival. In Bengal, equal significance is given to both industry and agriculture that helps in creating employment opportunities."

Banerjee also referred to the ongoing construction of the Majerhat Bridge where she learnt from state Public Works Department (PWD) minister Aroop Biswas that only 50 people are working currently instead of 400 as in usual times.