Fight not about forming govt but to save Bengal: Abhishek

Kolkata: Hitting out at the saffron party over "outsider" issue, Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said: "The fight in this election is to safeguard the glory of Bengal and not only about formation of a government."



While addressing a mammoth gathering at a rally held at Pailan in South 24-Parganas on Thursday, the TMC youth wing chief gave a call to ensure win of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in all 31 seats in

the district.

"We have to ensure victory of Trinamool Congress in all the 31 seats in the district. This time the fight is not only about formation of a government, but also to safeguard the glory of Bengal," he said vehemently criticising the "outsiders" for claiming of building "Sonar Bangla" after failing to make "Sonal Gujarat", "Sonar Uttar Pradesh", "Sonar Delhi", "Sonar Haryana" and "Sonat Bharat".

The TMC youth wing leader also took a dig at the saffron brigade accusing the same of taking MLAs at their side against money.

"They are filling their house with MLAs from Trinamool Congress and claiming to be building Sonar Bangla. They are taking some leaders to Delhi in a chartered plane. While on the other hand the old BJP leaders are not getting their due respect in the party," he said.

"Those who come from outside and cannot read and speak Bengali, are now claiming to create Sonar Bangla. All these are nothing but false assurances. The people of Bengal will not fall into the trap of their false assurances. The people of Bengal have seen how the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ensured delivery of service, even at their doorsteps. So they will not believe in such baseless assurances. We do not put forward any condition while seeking votes from people. But they give assurance just to get votes," he said.

He threw a question before the BJP leadership saying that "you all are talking big by visiting Bengal just ahead of the polls. But where is your report card? What has the Modi government done in the past seven to eight years? Fight on the basis of data against me. I am challenging myself to defeat you all".

Stating that formation of government by Trinamool Congress for a third consecutive term is only a matter of time, Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour reiterated that "this time the party will set a new record by coming to power with at least 250

seats in the forthcoming Assembly polls".