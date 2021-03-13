Fight for Jangalmahal: Mahato focuses on workshops

KOLKATA: Exuding confidence of victory in all seats of the Jangalmahal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chhatradhar Mahato is busy conducting workshops for party workers to chalk out strategies for countering BJP's narrative.



On Friday, Mahato convened a workshop at Lodhashuli in Gopiballavpur Assembly constituency of West Midnapore district. Sources said he received an overwhelming response there.

According to Mahato, TMC will focus on the development work carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government. "It was found that the Duare Sarkar campaign got an overwhelming response here," he said.

In 2019, BJP not only won Jhargram Assembly constituency, but also bagged five out of six seats in the Jangalmahal area. "People of Jangalmahal district realised that they had been fooled by BJP leaders as they thought that their livelihood would improve after the elections. But, it has not changed," Mahato said.

According to Mahato, Mamata Banerjee's popularity as well as the developmental work carried out in the state will give an edge to the party over its rivals despite BJP's attempt to malign her image.

Mahato maintained: "Although BJP is confident that people's sentiment against TMC's mis-governance will work, the masses have already realised that BJP does not aim for welfare of the masses. Common people are already worried about the spiraling prices of fuel."

Banerjee had inducted Mahato in the state committee of the TMC only a few months back.