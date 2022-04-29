Fight against heatwave: Trinamool youth wing starts initiative

kolkata: Trinamool Youth Congress has launched an initiative on Thursday to help people fight against scorching heat. The initiative called 'Manusher Pashe' was launched on Thursday and will continue till May 5.



Trinamool Chairperson Mamata Banerjee had suggested TMYC Congress to take up the initiative to help people to fight against the heat wave.

Temporary stalls have been set up along the highways,

railway stations, bus terminuses from where water pouches, electral, ORS, caps and umbrellas are distributed among the people.

The stalls are being manned by TMYC supporters. These stalls will remain open from 8am to 5pm.

Sayani Ghosh, president of TMYC said: "People are very happy to get a cap or an umbrella and water pouches. Our members are distributing them among the people. We want to give a message to the people that in times of need we are always with them." Various district administrations and police have opened water stalls in various points to distribute ORS among the travelers and drivers.