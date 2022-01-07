Fifty two more Kolkata Police personnel, including CP, test +ve

Kolkata: Fifty two more Kolkata Police personnel including the Commissioner of Police, Vineet Goyal have been tested Covid positive on Thursday taking the total number of infected cops to 225.



Though the number of Covid cases are rising among the police, maximum of them are mild symptomatic. While the mild symptomatic cops are in home isolation, a few of the Covid infected cops have been admitted in hospital as they are experiencing major symptoms. Among them a few have been infected with Covid for the second time. Earlier several senior Kolkata Police officials have been tested Covid positive and all of them are staying in home isolation.

Meanwhile, around 2000 people have been infected with Covid across Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area with more than 700 new cases detected on Wednesday. However the number of containment zones remained the same.

However, the maximum number of Covid patients are mild symptomatic and they are in home isolation. A few of them have been admitted in several hospitals but none of them are critical.

Till date no death case has been reported due to Covid infection during the third wave of the pandemic. Meanwhile, BMC is sanitizing the markets regularly. Also a daily basis awareness campaign are going on across the BMC area so that people follow the Covid protocols accordingly and wear masks.