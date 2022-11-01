Fifth edition: Over 2.57L attend Duare Sarkar camps on first day

kolkata: Over 2.57 lakh people attended the first day of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camps that kicked off on Tuesday across the state. At least 2,791 camps, including 551 mobile ones, were held across Bengal.



The attendance at the mobile camps was also over 23,000 which was quite encouraging for the state government.

The state government had issued instructions of holding 20 per cent of the outreach camps in mobile mode.

Tribal, remote areas, and inaccessible areas are being given importance while scheduling camps.

The new services introduced at the 5th edition of Duare Sarkar received a good response with 7,300 applications for registration of fishermen received. After scrutiny, they will be provided with a photo identity card along with the registration number.

The registered fishermen will be entitled to various benefits which the state government has been taking for providing a boost to the fisheries sector.

Applications for 3,000 plus new connections for electricity were also received at the camps along with 1,000 plus applications for a waiver in electricity bills.

Domestic consumers having outstanding dues may avail the waiver of 50 per cent of the dues upto December 31, 2018, if the remaining 50 per cent amount is paid at a time.

Also late payment surcharge (–billed and projected) till December 31, 2018, will be waived fully.

"The same also holds for shallow tube wells, deep tube wells and river lift irrigation run by individuals or beneficiaries/farmers committees. The highest number of camps, 475 was held in the East Burdwan district followed by South 24-Parganas where 403 camps were organised. As many as 27 services are being offered in the camps.

The Duare Sarkar programme will be held till November 30. Paray Samadhan also kicked off on Tuesday and will continue till November 15. Disposal of all applications received at the camps should be completed by December 31.