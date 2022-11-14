'Fewer TB cases being notified from pvt health facilities in Bengal'

KOLKATA: State Health department has written to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoH) in all the districts pointing out that TB case notification from private health facilities in the state is too low. An order was issued by the department on Monday saying that total TB case notification in our state is far behind the annual target of 1,30,000 for the calendar year 2022.



The order also said that only 84,151 number of TB cases have been notified for January up to October this year, which is 78 per cent of the annual target.

"It has been observed that the TB case notification from private sector health facilities in the state is also lagging behind from the target. Only 19,259 TB cases have been notified from the private sector during the span of January-October against the annual target of 28,340 that is 68 per cent of annual target.

The health department has told the CMoHs that it is imperative that all TB cases diagnosed and treated in private sector health facilities are captured under NTEP and notified in the Ni-kshay portal. All the CMoHs have been directed to ensure that date entry of all back-log TB case notifications from private health facilities within December. It has to be ensured that all private health facilities registered under CE Act and private practitioners have been registered in Ni-kshay and other sources like National Health Resource Repository (NHRR).

TB is the 13th leading cause of death worldwide and the second leading infectious killer after Covid.

Every year, about 10 million people get affected with TB globally and around 4,000 of them die every year, say state government data.

It also reveals that in India for every 2.8 TB cases prevalent in the community one case gets notified and 1.8 cases get missed. Pulmonary TB is the most infectious type of TB that transmits infection in the community which needs to be diagnosed early to break the chain of transmission.

Drug sensitive TB can be completely cured in six months while the Drug Resistant cases may take up one or two years time. If left untreated, a smear positive pulmonary

TB patient can infect up to 10-15 people in a year, said a senior health official.