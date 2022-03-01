Few traffic signal & CCTV wires snap during removal of dead cables

kolkata: A few traffic signal wires were snapped and some wires of the CCTV cameras of Kolkata Police got damaged while removing dead cables in and around the Sarat Bose road.



However, the snapped and damaged wires were restored promptly.

According to sources, a few years ago Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed to remove the dead cables across the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area. Recently, the removal of dead cables was started supervised by the All Bengal Cable TV and Broadband Operators' United Forum.

But accidentally a few traffic signals were snapped while the dead cables were being removed during the past few days.Also a few wires to the CCTV cameras were also damaged. As soon as the problem was found, concerned agencies who install traffic signals and maintain those were informed. The agency which maintains the CCTV cameras of Kolkata Police was also informed.

While the wires are being fixed, further work of dead cable removal has been stopped for the time being.

The concerned agency which is removing the dead cables has been asked to work with extreme caution.