Few seats lie vacant in Presidency Univ

Kolkata: After declaration of the 9th provisional merit list for undergraduate admission, the Presidency University (PU) is left with only a handful of vacant seats in the general category.



For science subjects like Life Science, Mathematics and Physics, all general seats have been filled up. A single seat is available for Statistics. The remaining vacancies in Life Science (3), Mathematics (4) and Physics (6) are in the reserved category meant for SC/ ST or OBC candidates.

Both, English and Bengali have two vacant seats each. For History and Political Science there are only 3 vacancies each in the general category. Economics has 5 vacant seats in the general category while Sociology has a single vacancy. There are no vacancies for subjects like Hindi and Philosophy.

"The adjustment of seats for candidates in the reserved category is going on presently and we will have a much

clearer picture by the end of this week," said a senior official of PU.The admission process has been continuing since the past 2 months. The authorities are still hopeful of 100 per cent occupancy. The admission at the undergraduate level in PU is conducted on the basis of

merit. The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by a candidate at the higher secondary or its equivalent examinations.

Most of the departments also took into account the marks of the students in Madhyamik or equivalent examinations. There was no entrance test in any of the subjects considering the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.