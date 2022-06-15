Few pvt schools in city to take online classes from June 16-24

KOLKATA: A section of private schools in the city has decided to hold online classes from June 16 to 24. The decision has been taken after the state education department on Monday extended the summer vacation in government and aided schools till June 26 due to excessive heat.



La Martiniere School has decided to hold online classes while South Point will conduct online classes for the students in nursery up to class V between June 15 and June 24. From June 27, normal classes will start. DPS Ruby Park will also hold online classes from June 16 to 24. St James' School will conduct online classes till June 26.

Monday's notification also said that the extension of summer vacations will not be applied for schools in hilly areas of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. It will only be applicable for state-run and state-aided schools across Bengal. According to the notification, the decision to extend summer vacation has been taken keeping in mind the 'safety and security' of the students.