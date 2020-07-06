Few private hospitals not following Covid protocols, allege expert team

Kolkata: Some of the private hospitals in the city which have been handling Covid patients are allegedly not addressing the patients who have other comorbidities and they are instead keen on putting them in ventilation, observed the protocol management team.



The expert team constituted by the Health department that has been doing a round in various private hospitals who are treating Covid patients allegedly found some not following the protocols. It was learnt that the comorbidity issue is not properly being looked after as a result of which the fatality rate is going up in the private hospitals. The hospitals are not following the protocols which are to be followed before putting the comorbid Covid patients in ventilators. The advisory issued by the Health department says that there must be adequate oxygen therapy on the patient before putting him/her in ventilation support. This norm is not properly followed.

The expert team during its recent visit to some private hospitals spotted certain gaps in the clinical management of the patients. The health department had earlier advised the private hospitals that "there must be careful triaging of patients depending on the symptoms found. A COVID top –sheet as suggested by clinical management protocol of the department should be properly maintained. The bed in-charges need to maintain their daily notes properly."

The health department's order clearly stated that there must be an oxygen prescription mentioning the dose, appliance to be used and target saturation. This has to be closely monitored. Steroids are to be given to the patients if oxygen requirement increases and if the inflammatory markers are increased.

The department on Sunday has issued another fresh advisory to the superintendents of COVID hospitals and the CEOs of private hospitals that referral criteria with details of investigation reports must be attached while shifting the patients.

Late referral must be avoided. "Prone awake ventilation must be attempted before putting the patient in conventional mechanical ventilation. Indiscriminate use of antibiotic, particularly of higher generation, on admission, should be stopped. Super-specilty team should be available specially nephrology and pulmonology for appropriate advice in relevant cases," new advisory says.