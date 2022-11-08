'Few members of CBI team probing hiring scam not working properly'

KOLKATA: Expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of ongoing probe being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities pertaining to the recruitment of teachers in the state, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday said few members of the investigating team were not working efficiently and need to be replaced, if situation demanded.



This was the second such instance when Justice Gangopadhyay had criticised the CBI over the investigation into the recruitment scam. Earlier, Justice Gangopadhyay had expressed his apprehension whether the CBI would be able to finish the investigation as the Central agency had failed to show any significant development in connection with the SSC probe, which was assigned to them in November last year.

He had ordered CBI investigation into the cases related to the recruitments of SSC Group D, Group C, SLST (State Level Selection Test), Primary TET, among others. Meanwhile, the CBI submitted its progress report of the investigation to the court on Monday around 2:30 pm. After the submission of the report, Justice Gangopadhyay showed faith in the central investigating agency, stating that the 'CBI can do magic…'

He also stated that the candidates, who are qualified for the position but did not get the jobs, must know about the reason behind it. "If the deserving candidates do not get to know about the irregularities committed in the recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and -aided schools, their faith in the system will be shaken," said Justice Gangopadhyay, after a private hearing on the progress of the probe.

Gangopadhyay, during a hearing on November 4, had asked the CBI if any name other than those already arrested cropped up during the course of investigation.The CBI counsel had submitted that the agency will be able to answer to the query on November 7. In another incident related to the ongoing protest by the SLST job aspirants, around 200 aspirants were allegedly stopped near the Salt Lake Sector-V metro station on Monday. The aspirants had reportedly come to meet the School Service Commission Chairman, demanding a new notification for SLST candidates from Class VI to XII.