Few markets in Howrah & Sonarpur to remain shut

Kolkata: Some markets in Sonarpur and Howrah will remain closed for a few days as part of state's containment measures.

While markets in Howrah area, including Naskarpara Bazar, Harganj Bazar, Belur and Liluah Bazar, Sankrail, Ghushuri and Domjur, may be closed from Sunday to Wednesday, some markets in Sonarpur-Rajpur area will be shut from Monday to Wednesday. Only drug and milk shops will be kept open in these places.

While the COVID-19 cases are under control in the state, but positivity rate is high in some areas. According to local administration sources, on an average more than 25 people are being affected by the virus every day in Rajpur-Sonarpur area. Despite the speed of vaccination, the daily infection rate is worrying the locals and Howrah is no exception.

A campaign will be launched by the local administration and the municipality to ensure that people stay in their home and not leave the house necessarily.

This apart, it will also be advised to buy necessary items by Sunday. On Saturday, the local police administration held a meeting with the market committees. During meeting, it was decided to close the markets of several areas adjacent to the Howrah Containment Zone from Sunday to Tuesday.

"The markets will be closed to break the chain of transmission," said Howrah Police Commissioner C Sudhakar.