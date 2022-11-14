'Few enjoying benefits but conspiring against Bengal, trying to defame us'

KOLKATA: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that "some people are enjoying various benefits here in the state and conspiring against the Bengal government".



"A conspiracy is being hatched against the state and the ruling TMC is being defamed as a part of the exercise," she said.

"Somebody from Bengal has urged the Centre not to provide us funds. We don't care what the Centre provides us. The Bengal government can stand on its feet and we can run the government on our own without the help of the Centre," Banerjee asserted. Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari a few days ago wrote to the Centre urging it not to provide any funds to the state.

She was attending a state government programme at Netaji Indoor stadium. She accused the Centre of indulging in politics of maligning the 'self-respect' of the state government. She told the gathering that mistakes can occur if someone tries to work. The error can be rectified. "One can commit mistakes while doing a work and that can be rectified. One should be given a chance. While walking along the road, one can stumble. It can also cause injury to one's legs. Next time one should be careful," Banerjee stated while addressing a huge gathering.

The entire system cannot be maligned if "one or two people" have committed any mistake, she said. "But some people don't like Bengal and engage in constant slander," Banerjee remarked.

Referring to the alleged scam in the recruitment of teachers, Banerjee said: "Law will take its own course."

The TMC chief slammed a section of the media for carrying out a malicious campaign against the ruling party in the state. "Some TV channels are maligning Trinamool. They are looking for what can be said against the party. They are providing stale food (read fake news) for the sake of TRP only. All the information they are presenting to us is not true. Verify the information," Banerjee told the gathering.