Few detained after youth beaten to death

KOLKATA: A youth was allegedly beaten to death by a few other youths in Nayapatti area on Monday.



Police have detained a few people and are interrogating them to find out, who were involved in the murder.

According to sources, Raju Mal (26) of Christian Para in Keshtopur often used to visit Nayapatti bazaar area of Salt Lake Sector V and drink liquor with a few other youths.

Police sources claimed that Mal was addicted to liquor and was a small time labourer. But he used to exhaust all his daily income in liquor.

On Monday afternoon Mal, had been to Nayapatti again and was consuming alcohol with others. It was alleged that over some issue an altercation had broken out between Mal and the youths.

During the altercation, suddenly the accused youths started assaulting Mal.

Around 4 pm, a few locals saw Mal lying injured on the road.

He was rushed to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital, where Mal was declared brought dead.