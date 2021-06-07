Few cops from each police station to get trained on basic forensic science

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has taken an initiative to train a few selected officers from each of its police stations in basics of forensic science in order to gather evidence till the experts reach an incident spot.



According to sources, the Kolkata wing of forensic science is in charge of conducting examinations of Kolkata Police, Howrah City Police and Bidhannagar City Police. But due to less number of experts, attending incidents spots promptly is not possible. Thus several pieces of evidence are either getting tampered or getting erased naturally. To solve the problem this initiative was taken recently.

Soon senior Kolkata Police officials will select two officers from each of the police stations who would undergo a training session on how to collect evidence for forensic examination and how to preserve an incident spot before experts visit. Also the said officers will have to take pictures of the spot from all possible angles which would help the experts later.

After selecting the names of the officers training will be given in phases and division wise. This short term course will take a few weeks to complete.