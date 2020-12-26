Festive season: Cops intensify 'naka checking' to prevent accidents

Kolkata: The city police has started conducting naka checking to prevent accidents during the festive season.



Though the naka checking at night was a daily routine for the traffic cops, from Thursday night the naka checking has been intensified in view of the Christmas and upcoming new year.

According to police sources, the traffic cops as well as the OCs of the police stations across the city have been instructed to conduct checking throughout the night to stop drunk drivers. Due to the pandemic situation, use of breath analyser has been suspended. As an alternative, if a person is found driving in drunken condition, then he or she is being taken to nearby state run hospital for medical examination. After the on duty doctors certifies the accused and drunken, then he or she is being taken to the concerned police station for prosecution.

Police officials claimed that during the last week of December and first week of January is the most vulnerable time as many accidents take place due to rash driving and drunken driving.

To ensure the safety of the citizens the naka chekings have been intensified.

Apart from naka checking, the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) members will be patrolling covertly to keep the city crime free. Also the bars and night clubs will be under scanner to ensure no drug peddling racket gets active during the festive season. In previous years it has been observed that the supply of drugs and narcotic substances increase as many parties are organized which run till late night.