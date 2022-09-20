Festive melodies: CD of songs composed and written by Mamata to be released on Mahalaya

KOLKATA: The first-ever CD (compact disc) containing songs written and composed by Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee will be released on Sunday. It is for the first time that she has sung two songs in the album.



The CD titled 'Bangla Utsaber Gaan' will be released on the day of Mahalaya, which marks the end of 'Pitripaksha' and beginning of 'Debipakshya.' The songs have been sung by Babul Supriyo, Indranil Sen, Jit Ganguly, Monomoy Bhattacharya, Sriradha Bandyopadhyay, Chandrika, Aditi Munshi and Trisha.

This is for the first time that Babul Supriyo will sings ongs written and composed by Banerjee. Aditi Munshi, who is a well-known Kirtan singer, has sung songs composed by her party's chairperson.

Music is Mamata Banerjee's passion and whenever she gets time, she plays tunes on the electric organ. During her trip to England a couple of years ago, she took a piano accordion from a street singer and played the tune of a famous patriotic song 'Othogo Bharat lakkhi.' It was learnt that after short rehearsals, the songs had been recorded.