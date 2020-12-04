Festival special trains to run till December 30

Kolkata: In a bid to serve passengers better, the Railway authorities have extended the service of festival special trains till December 30.



The festival special train running between Muzaffarpur and Howrah will now operate till December 30. Earlier, both South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway had decided to run festival special trains to manage the extra rush of passengers from October 20 to November 30. However, these services have now been extended till December end. "09451 Gandhidham – Bhagalpur Festival Special train (weekly) will make four more trips leaving Gandhidham at 5:40 pm on December 4, December 11, December 18 and December 25. 09452 Bhagalpur – Gandhidham Festival Special (weekly) will make four additional trips leaving Bhagalpur at 6:30 am on December 7, December 14, December 21 and December 28," said an official of Eastern Railway. The train running between Rajendranagar (T) and Banka will run with reduction of frequency from 6 days a week to 3 days. "For train numbers 09452 and 03241, the booking has been made available for the extended period from December 1. Special charge will be applicable. These trains will be fully reserved," said the official. The schedule of various long distance special trains of Eastern Railway has been changed for convenience of the passengers. Necessary updates are available on the website https://er.indianrailways.gov.in. The revised time table is also available on National Train Enquiry System Android or NTES App. Passengers may also contact helpline numbers — Howrah 033-26413660, Sealdah 033-23503537, Asansol 0341-2304170, Malda 03512-266000 and 9002024986.