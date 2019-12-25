Fest to preserve water bodies

Kolkata: State Animal Resources Development Minister Swapan Debnath has initiated a unique festival in East Burdwan's Purbasthali to preserve the water bodies in the region.



Following the instruction of the minister the district administration has taken up an elaborate arrangement to preserve the ponds, canals and other water bodies and to make them more conducive for cultivation of various fingerlings. Local villagers mostly from the fishing community engaged in various activities to carry out cleansing drive in the canals and ponds. People with the help of small boats were found travelling in two canals to examine the water quality. The district administration had earlier conducted dredging of the two canals so that the villagers in the area can indulge in fish cultivation.

The district administration has been conducting relentless awareness programme on the conservation of water in the arsenic affected areas of East Burdwan. The movement has received an impetus after the local people started participating in various activities.

The district administration has beautifully decorated the two water bodies and adjacent areas. Guest houses have also come up in the area to attract the visitors. According to the local administration many people have started visiting the guest houses to enjoy the serenity of the nature. Arrangements have been made for boating in the canals.

On the occasion of Christmas Day, a cultural programme has also been organised where many folk artistes from different districts have been taking part.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced 'Jal Dharo, Jal Bharo' scheme to lay stress on the digging of ponds. The Panchayat and Rural Development department has been playing a major role in the implementation of the programme and has dug up thousands of tanks so far.

Under the project tanks, ponds, reservoirs and canals are constructed. Those who are working to dig up the canals are getting jobs under the 100 days work programme of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. The project was taken up by the state government in 2011. The main thrust of the project was preservation of water.