Ferry services to start in 14 routes

Kolkata: Ferry services will resume across Hooghly in 14 routes from Monday. The services were stopped due to the lockdown.



The ferry services, operated by the West Bengal Transport Corporation and Hooghly Nadi Jalapath Paribahan Samabay Samiti (HNJPSS), will operate with passengers limited to not more than two third of the capacity of the vessels and following the SOP towards safe operation of Inland Water Transport.

After an over two-month-long hiatus owing to the lockdown, the vessels started its operations in nine routes on river Hooghly from June 1. Twenty more routes were added within a week.

According to sources, WBTC will operate ferry services from June 29 in routes including Chinsura to Fairlie route (via Bagbazar), Fairlie to Chinsura route (Via Banbazar) route, Chandannagar to Fairlie (via Bagbazar) route, Fairlie to Chandannagar route (via Bagbazar), Telenipara to Fairlie route (via Bhadreshwar, Babughat, Bagbazar).

During adverse weather condition, the ferries will be stopped without any delay and under no circumstances it will be restarted without the permission of the authority.