Ferry services from Khardaha to Shipping Jetty to start from Saturday

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) set to start a ferry service connecting Khardaha to Shipping Jetty (Millennium Park) through Bagbazar from Saturday.



The ferry on this route will leave Khardaha at 8.45 am for Fairlie Place via Bagbazar. The departure time of

the vessel from Shipping Jetty will be 5.45 pm.

Fare for one-way journey for both Khardaha—Shipping and Shipping- Khardaha will be Rs 40 per head.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, sub urban trains are not running and people are facing inconvenience. In a bid to give sigh of relief to them, the

Longitudinal Ferry service is to be operated between Khardaha and Shipping Jetty (Millennium Park) via Bagbazar for the period from September 19 to October 22 in the first phase," said an official.

After an over two-month-long hiatus owing to the lockdown, the ferry services were resumed on June 1.

At present, the vessel services are running on 29 routes on river Hooghly.

Passengers without masks will not be allowed to travel.