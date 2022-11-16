Female locopilots under ER break the glass ceiling

kolkata: Breaking stereotypes, women Locopilots are making a mark in the male-dominated bastion under Eastern Railway. There are about 107 women working as Locopilot, Assistant Locopilot, and motorman, under the Eastern Railway.



According to the senior officials, they have been getting more women applicants for these positions recently.

For the longest, these positions were closed to women and mostly male-dominated sections of the Railway. It is only recently that more women are breaking the glass ceiling and taking over the front seat.

According to an Eastern Railway official, there is a total of 7,563 Locopilots, Assistant Locopilots, Shunting, Loco Inspectors, and Loco Controllers, amongst others. However, only 107 women are present in just four posts.

According to the first womanmotorman, who is responsible for driving local trains, under the Sealdah division, Somita Ray, the inclusion was late but she was overjoyed looking at the positive response from both the authorities and the women applicants.

Ray claimed to have become the first Locopilot (passenger) under the Sealdah division in 2018. Before her, Ray said that there were three other women who had joined. Two of them shifted to other departments while the other was rejected the promotion to become Locopilot (good) and remained in the position of shunting. Currently, under the Sealdah division, there are four women motormen and one in Naihati. There are still no women Locopilots in express trains.

Another woman motorman said that one of the reasons for women Assistant Locopilots being reluctant to take the job of Locopilot (goods) is the absence of toilets. "It is difficult for all Locopilots, regardless of gender. We cannot go to relieve ourselves anywhere in daylight and not going to toilet for seven hours is harmful for health," the woman motorman said.

However, a railway official stated that if women ask for the shift, they will be given according to their comfort. The official said that new engines that are coming up for goods do have toilets in them.