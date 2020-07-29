Fear of Covid: Buses, taxis refuse to stop at MR Bangur Hosp

Kolkata: A dialysis patient had to walk for almost two kilometers as bus, taxi and even auto rickshaw refused to stop in front of M R Bangur hospital in fear of getting infected by Coronavirus on Monday.



According to Arup Samaddar, his father Rajen Samaddar is suffering from kidney ailment for almost three years and has to undergo dialysis thrice in a week.

Since the unlock phase started, he found that no

taxi or auto wanted to take them to M R Bangur Hospital from Boral in Garia in fear of Covid.

Even the bus drivers and conductors are refusing to stop in front of the hospital despite there is a bus stoppage

there. Also no bus or auto stops in front of the hospital as well.

On Monday Rajen who lost his vision completely due to the ailment had to walk for almost two kilometers to avail an auto. Arup said: "it is unfortunate that no one is considering the age and condition of my father. I am quite surprised to see that no state run buses are also stopping in front of the hospital in fear of Covid."