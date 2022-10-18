Fear among customers, damaged shops hit Dhanteras biz of Bowbazar jewellers

KOLKATA: Having faced the double whammy of pandemic-induced losses and damages caused to their shops due to the construction work of East-West Metro Corridor, jewellers at Madan Dutta Lane are apprehensive about the revival of their festive business to the tune of pre-Covid times ahead of Dhanteras.



After fresh cracks developed in some houses in the area following water seepage during the East-West Metro tunnelling work—the third such incident in the area in three years—the jewellers claimed to have been hit hard around the time when they are usually flooded with orders. From structural damages to the shops to prevailing fear among customers—who are apparently refraining from visiting the area—they are facing several challenges.

According to reports, at least 10 houses had developed cracks on the morning of October 14 in the area due to the tunneling work. Owner of a jewellery shop, Debasis Dutta, was shocked to see the appalling condition of his shop on Friday morning. "I was unable to even pull the shutter. The front door is damaged. Lights are not working and whenever it rains, the water seeps in from the cracked roof,"Dutta said.

He had come to his shop on Monday morning, along with his sister, to collect the form for claiming the compensation amount from the local councillor Biswarup Dey's office at Durga Pituri Lane. Two types of forms were being distributed from the Councillor's office, one for the affected residents and another for the affected businesses. The forms need to be submitted by Saturday.

"In the form, the identity of the compensation seeker will be established by the Councillor, Muchipara police station Officer-in-Charge and a representative from KMC,"Dey said. These forms will then be sent to KMRCL, which will reportedly release the compensation in 15 to 30 days.

The General Manager of Administration, AK Nandy, had earlier announced that Rs 1 lakh would be given as compensation to people, whose properties had been damaged up to 100 square feet. For damages caused to over 100 square feet area in shops, Rs 5 lakh will be given as compensation. But, many jewellers like Dutta believe that the compensation wasn't enough for the loss of business they would incur during this period. He recalled that before the pandemic, the shops used to remain jam-packed with customers seeking to buy different kinds of gold jewellery and coins. During 2020-2021, his business underwent humongous loss.

"But, I think had a better business in 2021, compared to what I will be having this year," Dutta added. "Usually the crowd starts coming in a week before Dhanteras. But, the customers are frightened to visit the area due to the cracks. We have lost all hopes of earning well this time,"Manik Dey, another jewellery shop owner, said. "Will we ever be able to stay in our homes?" exclaimed Sulakshana Adhya Mukherjee, a resident, in a tone filled with frustration and uncertainty.