Kolkata: Dr Sasthi Chowdhuri, father of forensic science in India celebrated his birth centenary in June.



He retired as the director State Forensic Laboratory in 1980. He was the Assistant Director of the Central Forensic Laboratory in 1956.

He went to The United States in 1962 and worked with two renowned Medicolegal experts — Professor John Giaister of Glasgow University and Professor Francis Camps of London University. He had also worked with Dr HJ Walls, ex-director of the New Scottland Yard Laboratory.

He was born in Rangpur now in Bangladesh on June 20, 2023 and obtained his Bachelors Degree in Science from Carmaichael College, Rangpur. Later, he graduated in medicine from RG Medical College and Hospital. He obtained a PhD degree in Microbiology from Calcutta University. He has to his credit a large number of research papers which got published in national and international journals.

His is the author of a book titled 'Biological Stains in Forensic Science'.

Dr Chowdhuri made valuable contributions on the scientific investigation of many sensational criminal cases, namely, Belarani murder case in Kolkata. Din Dayal Upadhyay case of Varanasi, Surupa Guha murder case, Sain bari murder case among others.

Dr Chowdhuri is in fine health and mentally alert.

He visits different places including Dakshineshwar temple with his family members.