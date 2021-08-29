Fatality rate stays within 1.19% for 3 weeks in a row, 661 new cases

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection dropped to 661 on Saturday from what stood at 703 on Friday.



Bengal has reported 7 Covid deaths on Saturday. Single-day fatality on Friday stood at 8. The total number of infected people in the state so far reached 15,46,898. Out of this, 15,19,372 people have recovered from Covid and released from hospitals.

The state on Saturday administered nearly 5 lakh doses. On Friday, around 5.6 lakh people were administered vaccinne which was the highest daily figure of Bengal so far. Saturday's vaccination figure may further go up as the data was collected till 8.40 pm.

Around 4,91,622 doses were administered on Saturday. State has achieved 5 lakh daily milestone thrice so far.

As many as 3,91,39,256 doses have been cumulatively administered in Bengal so far. State had conducted more than 4 lakh doses six times so far.

As many as 688 people were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.02.

The recovery rate remains at 98.22 per cent with fatality rate being restricted within 1.19 for 3 weeks. The positivity rate has gone down to 1.61 percent from 1.62 percent on Friday. Number of daily caseload still remains higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling.

Around 78 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 109. Darjeeling has seen 52 new cases, South 24-Parganas 48 and Hooghly 51. Howrah reported 45 cases, Nadia 49.

The number of daily infected cases has gone up slightly in the past few days as the figure crossed 100 mark. Around 18,417 people have so far died of Covid across the state.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,68,99,313 Covid sample tests out of which around 41,048 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have seen 3 deaths each on Saturday. Nadia has seen 1 death.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 101 in the state on Saturday and the total number of suspected cases stand at 204.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has reached 23 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.