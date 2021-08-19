Fatality rate stays within 1.19% for 2 weeks in a row

KOLKATA: The strict enforcement of Covid restrictions imposed by the state has checked the rate of transmission of the virus in most parts and the fatality rate being restricted within 1.19 per cent over two weeks. The infection rate in some districts especially some pockets has been a cause of concern for the health department. The positivity rate stands at 1.47 per cent on Wednesday while on Tuesday it remained 1.49.



The sentinel survey carried out by the state Health department also came up with a report reflecting that restrictions have brought fruitful results in most parts of the state. Though, in some areas there have been some issues. There were some incidents also reported in some districts where people found to be flouting norms and the concerned district administrations were alerted.

Number of daily caseload remains much higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling. According to the health bulletin on Wednesday, as many as 88 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 86. Darjeeling has seen 44 new cases, South 24-Parganas 48 and Hooghly 57. Coochbehar has reported 36 new cases, Howrah 38, Nadia 40.

Single-day Covid fatality rose up to 7 on Wednesday from 6 on Tuesday. The number of new Covid infected cases has however gone up slightly on Wednesday. Around 646 fresh cases detected on Wednesday whereas on Tuesday the figure stood at 547.

Around 18,325 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The recovery rate remains at 98.18 per cent.

The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,40,258 out of which around 15,12,218 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far. As many as 660 people were discharged from different hospitals on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.58

Bengal has so far carried out 1,64,94,077 Covid sample tests out of which around 44,044 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and South 24-Parganas have seen no Covid deaths on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 2, Hooghly 1, Bankura 1 and Darjeeling 1. Health department has so far addressed 21,07,160 general queries so far out of which 2,473 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,49,236 people so far out of which 1,305 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 507 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,15,607 till Wednesday. Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been still functional in the state out of 196 are run by the government. There are around 23,947 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,861 ICU/HDU beds.Meanwhile, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 89 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 205. The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 21 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.