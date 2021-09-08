Fatality rate stands at 1.19% for over 30 days, active Covid cases dip by 93

Kolkata: The number of active Covid cases in the state on Tuesday dropped by 93 while the fresh Covid cases slightly went up to 601 from 505 on Monday. Active Covid cases stood at 8,387 on Tuesday.



The Covid recovery rate on Tuesday remained at 98.27 percent while the fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent for over four weeks. The total number of infected people has reached 15,53,177 so far. Out of this, around 15,26,268 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. As many as 687 patients were released from hospitals on Tuesday.

Bengal has seen 7 Covid deaths on Tuesday which is lower than Monday's figure of 13. Around 18,522 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.21 on Tuesday. The positivity rate stood at 1.67 percent on Tuesday.

Around 97 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 105. Darjeeling has seen 41 new cases, South 24-Parganas 46 and Hooghly 44 and Howrah 28. Bengal has so far carried out 1,72,72,409 Covid sample tests out of which around 35,882 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen no Covid death on Tuesday.

North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas have seen 2 and 1 death respectively on Tuesday. Hooghly and Nadia each have seen 2 deaths.

Health department has so far addressed 21,56,159 general queries so far out of which 2,422 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,74,729 people so far out of which 1,245 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 505 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,25,689 till Tuesday.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Tuesday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 7,110 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,042. Around 235 patients are still in safe homes. Around 200 safe homes are currently functional across the state. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 102 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 204.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 23 while 50 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.