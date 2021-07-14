Fatality rate stands at 1.19%, about 863 new cases in a day

KOLKATA: Covid fatality rate in Bengal has dropped significantly in the last one week with 17 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours. The fatality rate was 1.19 percent on Tuesday. The Covid recovery rate has risen up to 97.88 percent which is a big psychological boost for the Health department.

Around 863 fresh cases have been reported in the state on Tuesday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,13,877 till Tuesday. As many as 17,944 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The number of active cases on Monday dropped to 14,191 on Tuesday from 14,531 on Monday. Around 1,186 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,81,742 so far till Tuesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.84 on Tuesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 5.42.

Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Tuesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 3 new deaths. South 24-Parganas has seen 2 deaths, Hooghly 1, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 3, Birbhum 1, Nadia 3, Coochbehar 2.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 77 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 97.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,950 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,533 people so far.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained at 78 in the state till Monday. No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 18 on Monday and 41 among suspected cases.

The total number of suspected cases reached 182 in the state so far.

State has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Tuesday. There are 2,861 ICU/HDU beds functioning at Covid hospitals.

Around 200 Safe Homes are still functional across the state with a total bed capacity of 11,507. Around 126 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 39:61.

Health department has so far conducted 4,001 general queries in the past 24 hours. The state has so far addressed 19,99,406 general queries so far.

Telemedicine consultations have been given to 2,205 people on Tuesday and around 7,89,883 people have so far received telemedicine consultation till date.

Meanwhile, the state Health department has already vaccinated over 2.43 crore people cumulatively till Monday. Around 1,93,811 people have been vaccinated across the state on Monday.

Health department's figures say that over 1.09 crore women have been vaccinated in Bengal and over 1.35 crore men have received a jab so far. Bengal has so far vaccinated over 2.47 crore people. As many as 37.5 lakh people from Kolkata have received a jab so far.

Health department also conducted vaccination among 37,77,127 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far as per Monday's figure. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Monday. Bengal has so far cumulatively vaccinated 2,43,51,076 people so far as per Monday's figure.