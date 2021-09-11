Fatality rate at 1.19% for over a month; 752 test +ve in a day

Kolkata: The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in the state for over two weeks while the fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent for over four weeks.



The number of active Covid cases dropped by 16 on Saturday and the total number of active cases so far stand at 8,203 till Saturday.

As many as 754 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered while the fresh infections on Saturday remained at 752.

The Covid recovery rate on Saturday remained at 98.28 percent.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,56,157 so far. Out of this, around 15,29,387 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Bengal has seen 14 deaths on Saturday. Around 18,567 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.08 on Saturday. The positivity rate stood at 1.76 per cent on Saturday.

Bengal on Saturday administered 5,25,861 doses across the state taking the cumulative doses to 4,71,55,578 so far.

Bengal on Friday conducted around 7 lakh doses. State on last Monday had also crossed 7 lakh doses. The first doses have been cumulatively administered on nearly 3.33 crore people so far and in case of second doses cumulative figure stands at 1.32 crore

so far.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases so far stand at 102 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 204.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 23 while 50 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.