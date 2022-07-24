Fast-track mutation process: KMC starts camps at colonies

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started holding camps at the colonies across the city to fast-track the process of mutation and assessment.



A good number of refugee colonies located in the city have been regularised time to time and free hold title deeds have been provided to the residents of the colonies since the Mamata Banerjee government assumed power for the first time since 2011.

The mutation and assessment will be done on the basis of land pattah provided to them, a senior official of the Assessment department said.

KMC has had a property tax collection of Rs 465 crore from April 2022 till date which is Rs 100 crore more than the corresponding year during this period.

"Holding of camps will provide a boost to the revenue collection of KMC," Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

Referring to a proposal from Rupak Ganguly of ward 121 in Behala for having a single tax system for the added areas in the city, the Mayor said that the matter has already taken up in the government level. The people of the added areas in Kolkata pays tax to the KMC as well as to the BLRO (under Land and Land Reforms department).

"The added areas in the city are still under the jurisdiction of the District Magistrate and hence the dual type of taxes are existing there," Hakim said.

He maintained that Kolkata Municipal Corporation has a computerised database where the status of tax collection can be accessed by the assessment department of the KMC at the click of a mouse.