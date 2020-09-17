Fast-track court awards life sentence to wife for murdering husband

Kolkata: The wife of a lawyer of New Town Anindita Paul, who was killed in November 2018 has been awarded with life imprisonment by the Fast-Track Court in Barasat on Wednesday.



Paul was held guilty on Monday by the Additional Sessions Judge of the 3rd fast Track Court in Barasat, Sujit Kumar Jha for murdering lawyer Rajat Dey by strangulating him with a mobile phone charger on November 24, 2018 night.

Paul used to lead a luxurious life which Dey did not agree with. She had asked Dey to divorce her, which he disagreed with. As he was not willing to divorce Paul, she planned to murder him.

Paul initially claimed that Dey had died accidentally. But few days after she claimed that her husband had committed suicide using a bed sheet. Though police initially registered an unnatural death case, but later initiated a murder case and during investigation found that a ligature mark was present on Dey's neck which is not of a bed sheet.

Later cops seized a mobile phone charger using which Paul had strangulated her husband. She was arrested later. Meanwhile, Cyber law expert Bibhas Chatterjee was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor (PP) in the case. When police checked

Paul's social media accounts they found that she had searched on several things on the internet about ligature materials.

Despite several appeals, when Paul was not granted bail by the High Court, she appealed for the same before the Supreme Court and subsequently was granted bail.