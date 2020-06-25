Fast ferry service to begin soon

Kolkata: Fast ferry services from Chandannagore in Hooghly to Millennium Park jetty in Kolkata will start soon.

The fully air conditioned water bus with a capacity of 100 passengers will take around one hour 45 minutes to cover the distance via waterways.

"Train services have remained suspended and bus services to Kolkata is also not enough for daily passengers. Many office goers have to take private cars to travel to their offices daily and travel cost has been over Rs 600 a day. This fast ferry service will be beneficial for them," said Captain Anjan Sinha of Osprey Waterways (India) which is rolling out this vessel.

According to sources in the department state Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari has personally taken the initiative for this fast ferry service for the benefit of daily commuters. The original capacity of the vessel which was 156 has been capped down to 100 due to maintenance of physical distancing norms.

The vessel will halt once either at Sreerampore- Barrackpore or at Seoraphuli jetty during its journey . The travel cost per head will be Rs 320 from Chandannagore to Kolkata.

The water bus will leave from Chandannagore at 8 am and will reach Kolkata at 9.45 am. Again it will leave from Millennium Park jetty at 4 pm and reach Chandannagore at 5.45 pm. Services will be available five days a week from Monday to Friday.

The successful trial run of the vessel has already been held last Friday and senior officials of the Transport department has inspected the safety and security arrangements .

The water bus was introduced in January from Kolkata to Sagar Islands. But since the lockdown, the service has been suspended. The same vessel will be used in the new route.