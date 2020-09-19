Fashion designer Sharbari Datta suffers massive stroke, dies at 63

Kolkata: Well-known fashion designer Sharbari Datta died of a massive cerebral stroke at her residence in Kolkata. She was 63 years old.



She was found lying in the bathroom of her house on Broad Street on Thursday night. Sharbari lived alone at the ground floor of the house and her son Amalin lives on the first floor. He immediately called their family physician Amal Bhattacharya who diagnosed stroke as the reason for her death. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination as it was found in the washroom.

The police were informed with officers from Karaya police station and the Detective Department's Homicide section arriving at the spot and conducting an inquiry.

Sources informed that an injury mark was seen on her foot and blood was spotted beside her mouth. After the body was sent for autopsy, cops questioned Amalin and his wife. They reportedly said that Sharbari was last seen on Wednesday. On Thursday, they did not see her and thought she might have gone somewhere.

At night, when Amalin tried to contact her and did not get any response, he came down to check and found her lying in the bathroom.

Police on Friday said that the autopsy surgeon opined that she died of a massive cerebral stroke. Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Murlidhar Sharma informed that the surgeon also said Sharbari died around 36 hours before the autopsy was conducted, indicating that the incident took place on Wednesday night.

Sharbari, daughter of poet Ajit Datta, graduated from Presidency College in Philosophy. She took lessons in dance and music from early childhood. She was the first woman designer who made colourful kurtas and shawls for men. She became a household name and from theatre and film personalities to cricketers to who's who in society, wearing attires designed by her became associated with glory and prestige. Her brand 'Shunya Sharbari Datta', is one of the most well-known fashion brands in India. Her designs were popular in the Western countries as well, particularly on kantha.

The news of her death was received with shock by the showbiz fraternity. Singers Parama Banerjee and Ujjaini Mukherjee, actors Srabonty Chatterjee, Rukmini Moitra and Pujarini Ghosh, theatre personality-director Debesh Chatterjee expressed grief and shock on social media.