Farmers not fazed by cruelty with which BJP treated them: Mamata

KOLKATA: Terming Prime Minister's announcement to repeal three draconian farm laws as a "victory for the farmers," Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee congratulated them for their relentless fight against the "cruelty of BJP".



She expressed her deep condolences to everyone who lost their dear ones in the fight. Banerjee tweeted: "My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and was not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight. #FarmLaws."

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: "More power to all our FARMERS! Their long and arduous struggle, their grit and determination against all adversities has shown @BJP4India their true place. This is the real POWER OF DISSENT in a Democracy and I salute each and every farmer for their courage. #MyIndia."

Addressing a press conference, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, said it was the true victory of the farmers. "This is the true victory of every farmer's grit and determination who has shown the government its place. Our farmers have taught India the power of dissent and resilience. This is their victory.

We salute them."

Ray demanded stern action against the accused involved in the incident that took place in Lakhimpur in which a union minister and his son were allegedly involved.

He further demanded a public apology by the Prime Minister as 700 farmers died during the agitation. The Central government should give adequate compensation to the next of kin of the farmers who died.

Calling the announcement of PM to repeal the farm laws as nothing but "poll gimmick", Ray alleged that Modi was waiting to mobilise the voters before the Uttar Pradesh election. "He is now shedding crocodile tears for the farmers, but did not say a single word when a car belonging to his colleague had killed protesting farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri."

Mamata Banerjee had supported the agitation of the farmers and sent Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien to talk to them. She had also spoken to Rakesh Singh Tikait, leader of the farmers, and expressed her solidarity. She had also spoken to Yogendra Yadav and in all her speeches she had demanded that the draconian farm laws should be repealed.