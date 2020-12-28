Farmers' issue: At least 10 political prisoners go on hunger strike





Kolkata: Ten political prisoners at Dum Dum Central Correctional Home went for a hunger strike on Sunday protesting against the Centre's farm Laws.

The prisoners did not take food inside the correctional home as a mark of protest against the centre's "anti-farmers'" move that is dragging the entire agrarian society into the hands

of monopolists.

Echoing the same demand of the agitating farmers at Singhu border, the prisoners demanded withdrawal of the farm laws considering that the "farmers are not willing to be the slaves of the corporate".

It was on Saturday, they had also given in writing to the correctional home authorities that they will be going for a hunger strike on Sunday. They stated that they were doing so to extend support to the agitating farmers and in demand of withdrawal of the farm Laws.