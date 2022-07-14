Farmers in Basanti take up soft shell crab export; profit margin is at least Rs 500/kg

KOLKATA: Charbidya village in Basanti is showing the way in cultivation of soft shell crabs, which have the potential to transform the lives of the fishermen in Sunderbans through a significant enhancement in their livelihood.



The soft shell crab has high demand in the first world countries of Europe and America. But the fish farmers are unaware of its cultivation method. The crab's entire body is edible and can be served in a single plate. There is no need to take the pain of removing the hard shell of the crab before eating it.

Soumyaduti Bose, a crab fanatic who has been the torch bearer in this cultivation, said that the waterbodies (bheris) having brackish water, which is predominant, is best suited for this cultivation.

"Juvenile crabs weighing 60 to 80 gms are purchased from the local market at Rs 170-180 per kg and then put inside floating boxes and through some allied infrastructure like PVC pipe, floaters, etc, these are floated in the waterbody. Following this, the farmer needs to keep a watch four times a day at six hours interval to check whether moulting has taken place. Immediately after moulting, the crab is picked up and dipped in ice water. After it is dead, it is processed and put inside a deep freezer wrapped in a plastic for preservation. Once the total weight is 150 kg, it is carried for export,"Bose said.

Three exporters from North 24 Parganas are presently procuring these crabs at around Rs 1100 per kg. "Excluding, the cost of engagement of labourers for the cultivation, the profit margin is at least Rs 500 per kg,"he added.

Amit Manna of Madhumita village, who has put up 10000 such boxes, said moulting occurs in 500-600 boxes daily on an average. "I am grateful to the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) which is extending financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh out of a total investment of Rs 7 lakh for this cultivation. If more and more farmers go for this cultivation, they do not need to risk their lives by venturing into the deep forest of Sunderbans for catching crabs,"he added.

Another fisherman, eager to embrace this method, said that they had to keep their fingers crossed as there had been instances when fishes like Bhetki or Koi had sneaked into their bheris during high tide and killed other fishes rendering huge losses.