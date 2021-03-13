Farmers from various states rally, urge counterparts 'not to vote for BJP'

Kolkata: A massive farmers' rally was held in the city on Friday to protest against the Centre's new farm laws. The protesters also urged people not to vote for BJP in the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections.



"The BJP government has brought laws that will not only be detrimental to agriculture, but will also

destroy the entire peasantry in the country. We have come here to urge farmers of Bengal not to vote for

BJP," said Yogendra Yadav, founding member of Swaraj Abhiyan and Jai Kisan Andolan (an all-India farmers and farm workers organisation of Swaraj).

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and different parts of the country took out a vehicle rally (consisting of tractors, ploughs, motorcycles and jeeps) from Gandhi Statue to Ram Lila Park.

As many as 23 farmers' unions including Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Kolkata) participated in the rally.

The West Bengal Kisan- Mahapanchayat was held at Ram Lila Park in presence of thousands of farmers and farm workers.

Kisan Mahapanchayats will be also held at Mayo Road, Bhawnanipore and Nandigram on March 13. In Singur and Asansol, the Kisan Mahapanchayats will be held on March 14.

"We are going to different states where elections will take place. Farmers of the country want to send a message to the farmers of Bengal to defeat BJP in the Bengal Assembly elections so that Modi government is compelled to accept our demands," said Yadav at Ram Lila Park, where Avik Saha, the national working group of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Medha

Patkar, social activist, and other

farmer union representatives were present.

"The Modi government is helping the corporates (Ambani and Adani) because they give donations for elections," alleged Patkar.