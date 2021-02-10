Farmers' body demand immediate release of funds under PM-Kisan scheme

Kolkata: The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has demanded immediate payment of the dues to the farmers of Bengal under Kisan Samman Nidhi.



On Tuesday the AIKSCC leaders stated that the BJP led Centre has not taken adequate steps to ensure payments of the Bengal farmers. Till date the pending amount for each of the farmers is Rs 14,000. The organisation will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Bengal to take necessary action in order to clear the dues of Bengal farmers immediately.

They have also alleged that the BJP is using the scheme as a political vendetta. On behalf of the organisation, Avik Saha, the national organising secretary and Samir Putatundu, state working group member of the AIKSCC stated that it was quite shocking that the Prime Minister a few days ago announced from a political rally that the farmers will be paid their dues only after BJP comes to power in the state.

The AIKSCC leaders protested against the move as it is claimed to be unconstitutional and illegal. When the farmers across India are eligible to receive payment under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme irrespective of who they vote for then depriving Bengal farmers for political gain is not at all acceptable.

The AIKSCC leaders also critisised Modi's speech as a Prime Minister cannot use a government scheme for his political success.

The AIKSCC leadership on Tuesday also announced to conduct "Kisan Adhikar Yatra" by constituent organisations.

The first Yatra will be held from February 10 to February 12 at Sunderbans and more yatras in all districts of Bengal will be conducted soon. In addition to the move, the AIKSCC's constituent organisations will also arrange mass demonstrations by farmers at Panchayat, block and district levels across the state.