Farmer seeks CM's intervention to protect land, avoid eviction

kolkata: A farmer from Duttapukur in North 24-Parganas, who owns a piece of land over 5 bigha and produces multiple crops there, has written to the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also the District Magistrate seeking their intervention to protect land.



The victim, Akram Ali Biswas, in his letter mentioned that some people were trying to evict his family from

their own land.

He alleged that the accused are forcing Akram and his brother to hand over the land. If they do not hand over the land, the accused have threatened to set up enclosure around his land.

The incident comes to light at a time when Bengal Chief Minister assures all the farmers that nobody can forcibly buy lands from the farmers against their will.

Akram also stated that some people are trying to capture lands of the farmers at Boda I mouza under Duttapukur police station. The farmers produce multiple crops in their lands.

The accused are also threatening the farmers in the village, alleged Akram. Around 150 sharecroppers are there in the village.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Akram urges her so that the farmers in the area do not lose their lands where they cultivate many crops throughout the year.