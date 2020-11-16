Farewell Feluda: Will miss you dearly, says Mamata

Kolkata: Expressing heartfelt condolence over the demise of octogenarian thespian Soumitra Chatterjee, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed his death as an "irreparable" loss to the film and theatre industry across the globe.



In the same breath, she said: "Today is a sad day for Bengal. Despite all efforts, we have failed to keep him (Soumitra Chatterjee) among us. But he will always live on in our hearts."

Banerjee rushed to the private hospital in South Kolkata soon after knowing about his death. He was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after getting infected by Covid.

Recollecting the day when she spoke to him for the last time, Banerjee said: "I was in Midnapore when I last spoke to him over phone. He had become Covid positive. He sounded very strong and stable. The matter of fact is that he had won the battle against Covid but lost out to other complications. The health institution along with the expert committee of the state government tried their best. We hoped that he would get cured. But his health condition started deteriorating in the past few days."

Stating about his appearances in different characters in 14 films directed by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Banerjee mentioned about his contribution to different other fields as a theatre personality, poet, writer, dramatist and director. He acted in more than 200 films.

"He himself is his own replacement. No one else can take his place," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also tweeted: "Feluda' is no more. 'Apu' said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned. Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan and several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity & his admirers across the world."

She also stated: "I had a cordial relationship with Soumitra Chatterjee. He responded to our invitation and was present at Nazrul Mancha to accept Banga Bibhushan award and side by side he was present at the inaugural function of the Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium. His dignified behaviour and pleasant personality had always touched our heart".

Condoling the death of Soumitra Chatterjee, Sanjiv Goenka, chairman, Saregama India, said: "With the demise of Soumitra Chatterjee also comes the end of Satyajit Ray era which gave us a priceless place in the world of cinema. 2020 has been a year of devastating losses which will be difficult to fill up."