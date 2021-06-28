Fans pay tribute to R D Burman on his 82nd birth anniv

Kolkata: Fans of R D Burman paid tribute to the legend on his 82nd birth anniversary in different parts of the city.



Members of Amit Kumar Fan Club garlanded the statue of RD Burman on Southern Avenue.

The statue was installed three years ago by the fan club members on the land given by Kolkata Municipal Corporation. It is situated close to South End Park, near the house of SD Burman. RD Burman

had lived there during his school days.

In Tollygunge, his fans played the songs composed by him and sung by Kishore Kumar. Because of the pandemic, musical programmes could not be

held.