Family thanks MP after Abhishek facilitates infant's surgery

KOLKATA: Family members of an infant, whose life was saved following the intervention of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday have expressed their gratitude to the latter through a social media post.



The infant was born with congenital heart ailments and the doctors on last Sunday suggested a costly surgery, which the family was couldn't afford. Banerjee came to know about the matter from a social media post of Anirban Maity, a film editor in Tollywood, who is known to be a follower of Left's political ideology.

Banerjee acted promptly, engaged his team to help the family and also assured to bear the cost of the treatment.

The infant was shifted to a top private hospital in Mukundapur from another private hospital in Dum Dum. The doctors at the hospital conducted the surgery on Tuesday. Dr Devi Shetty reportedly supervised the operation through a Whatsapp call. The baby has been put under 48 hours of observation.

Goutam Bhattacharjee, a relative of the infant in his social media post expressed their family's gratitude to Banerjee.

He also thanked the Tollywood editor Maity. Puja Debnath, a resident of Haringhata in Nadia gave birth to the child around a week ago. The doctors in the hospital in Dum Dum said that four stents had to be placed in the heart.

The family members broke down when they heard the cost of the treatment. Banerjee turned saviour for the infant by extending all help.